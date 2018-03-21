Canadiens' David Schlemko: Still hampered by upper-body injury
Schlemko (upper body) will not play Wednesday night against the Penguins, according to Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal.
Make that nine straight absences for the veteran blueliner, whose lack of offensive production (four points in 34 games) likely has him toiling on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues anyway. Schlemko's next opportunity to play now comes Friday evening against the Sabres.
