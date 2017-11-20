Canadiens' David Schlemko: Traveling with team
Schlemko (hand) will accompany the club on its two-game road trip.
Schlemko has yet to suit up for the Habs this season, but was able to join his teammates on the ice for practice Monday. It has been a long recovery for the defenseman as he appeared to be nearing a return in mid-October before undergoing on additional surgery. Once given the all-clear, the 30-year-old will likely replace Joe Morrow in the lineup.
