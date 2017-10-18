Canadiens' David Schlemko: Undergoes surgery Wednesday
Schlemko (hand) will be sidelined 3-4 weeks after having surgery to remove a bone fragment from his hand.
Losing Schlemko is just the latest development in what could certainly be described as an ongoing saga. The 30-year-old was taken off injured reserve following a conditioning stint in AHL Laval -- which forced the team to waive veteran Mark Streit. Yet it seems Schlemko was not fully healed and NHL rules will prevent him from going back on IR until Friday, forcing the team to carry an injured player on the 23-man roster. With Streit no longer with the organization, the Habs will likely call-up a player from the minors once they have room on the roster.
