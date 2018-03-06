Canadiens' David Schlemko: Upper-body issue surfaces

Schlemko is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. This effectively rules him out for Tuesday's road game against the Devils.

Schlemko's next chance to play will be Thursday, when the Panthers welcome the Habs to BB&T Center. Of course, the journeyman only has four points through 34 games this season, which means his eventual activation won't cause a stir in the fantasy realm.

