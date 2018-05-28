Canadiens' David Sklenicka: Secures entry-level deal

Sklenicka inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Monday.

Sklenicka spent the past three years playing Plzen HC in the Czech Republic. During the 2017-18 campaign, the defenseman notched three goals, 11 helpers and 22 PIM. Heading into the upcoming season, the 21-year-old will likely spend the bulk of his time in the minors with AHL Laval.