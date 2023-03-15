Gurianov scored a goal and assisted on another in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Pittsburgh. His night included four shots on net and two hits over 16:11 of ice time.

Jonathan Drouin's hard work in the corner against two Penguin defenders led to the Canadiens' third goal in a six-minute stretch of the first period. It was the third consecutive game with tally for Gurianov and fourth straight with a point. The 2015 first-round pick of Dallas has another 14 games in the regular season to convince the Canadiens he's worth a $2.9 million qualifying offer. For that, the forward needs to not only provide offense but improve his play away from the puck, as Arpon Basu and Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic reported earlier this week. "We made the trade planning to keep him, but every player has a job to do, and our job is to evaluate them," general manager Kent Hughes said. "So over the final games, we'll be following him closely." Montreal's had some luck with reclamation projects, like Kirby Dach, under coach Martin St. Louis, who ignited Cole Caufield's (shoulder) scoring touch last season.