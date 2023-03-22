Gurianov had an assist, one shot on goal, two blocked shots and two penalty minutes over 14:11 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Gurianov hit Jonathan Drouin in stride, setting up Montreal's second goal, and gave the newest Canadien seven points in 12 games since joining the team. Six of those seven points were posted in the last seven contests. Gurianov earned his way into the top-six and is getting 15:41 TOI per game, nearly four minutes more than he was averaging in Dallas.