Gurianov scored a goal Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Lightning.
The guy is hot -- it was Gurianov's fourth goal in five games. He took a feed from Josh Anderson in the second period, and he one-timed the puck from the left circle. Montreal has been a good fit for Gurianov, who has six points, including five goals, in 11 games after putting up just nine points in 43 games in Dallas earlier this year.
More News
-
Canadiens' Denis Gurianov: Extends two streaks in win•
-
Canadiens' Denis Gurianov: Provides goal in loss Monday•
-
Canadiens' Denis Gurianov: Tallies lone goal in loss•
-
Canadiens' Denis Gurianov: Logs assist in loss•
-
Canadiens' Denis Gurianov: Loses spot on top line•
-
Canadiens' Denis Gurianov: Scores first goal with new team•