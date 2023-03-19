Gurianov scored a goal Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

The guy is hot -- it was Gurianov's fourth goal in five games. He took a feed from Josh Anderson in the second period, and he one-timed the puck from the left circle. Montreal has been a good fit for Gurianov, who has six points, including five goals, in 11 games after putting up just nine points in 43 games in Dallas earlier this year.