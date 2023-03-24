Gurianov had a power-play assist, one shot on goal and one blocked shot over 17:27 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Gurianov set up Nick Suzuki for a one-timer to put the Canadiens on the board late in what was a spirited and physical first period. The former Star has four goals and three assists over the last eight contests. The 25-year-old forward was one of four young Montreal forwards on the scoresheet, giving a glimpse of what next season might look like. In addition to Gurianov, Nick Suzuki (goal, assist), Kirby Dach (goal, assist) and Denis Gurianov (assist) made an impact against the NHL's best team.