Gurianov had an assist, two shots on goal and one hit over 12:53 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.

After a defensive zone turnover by the Rangers, Gurianov fed Kaiden Guhle for Montreal's first goal just 35 seconds into the contest. He's filling a role on the third line and has two points in six games since the Canadiens acquired him via trade. With news that the timelines of Brendan Gallagher (lower body) and Kirby Dach (lower body) were pushed out to later in the month, Gurianov will continue in a middle-six role.