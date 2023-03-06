Gurianov had two shots on goal and one blocked shot over 13:34 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Gurianov opened the game on the top line, but by the end of the second period, he was replaced by Jesse Ylonen. The demotion came after his lackadaisical effort following a Vegas takeaway that resulted in their third goal. He didn't get on the ice over the final five minutes of the game. It was Gurianov's lowest TOI in four games since joining the Canadiens.