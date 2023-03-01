Gurianov had six shots on goal and one hit over 17:02 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

This was Gurianov's first game since the Canadiens acquired the forward, and he was handed a plum assignment on a reconstituted top line with Nick Suzuki and Mike Hoffman. The 25-year-old led Montreal in shots and flashed evidence as to why the Stars selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft. He was on ice nearly five minutes more than his season average (12:08) in Dallas. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes hopes to salvage value out of Gurianov much like he has with Kirby Dach (lower body), another first-rounder whose star has dimmed since being drafted in 2019.