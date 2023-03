Gurianov scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Gurianov needed just two games to get his first goal with the Canadiens after he was dealt from the Stars earlier in the week. The 25-year-old winger has been given a look in a top-six role with his new team -- the pressure is significant lower since the Habs aren't in the playoff race. He's at three goals, seven helpers, a minus-1 rating, 78 shots on net and 26 hits through 45 contests this season.