Gurianov scored a goal on four shots and delivered two hits over 15:59 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.
Rem Pitlick picked Damon Severson's pocket on the forecheck and fed Gurianov, who finished with a one-timer past Akira Schmid. It was Gurianov's second goal in seven games since joining Montreal and second consecutive game with a point for Dallas' first-round pick in 2015. With several forwards still out due to injury, the Canadiens will give Gurianov ample TOI to provide the consistency that's eluded him.
