Larkin, along with a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round selection, were traded from Detroit to Montreal on Sunday in exchange for Kirby Dach, Sam Montembeault, the rights to Michael Hage, a first-round pick in 2027, a second-round selection in 2027, a fourth pick in 2028 and a first-round selection in 2029.

A deal has finally materialized for Larkin, whose trade request was made public in June. It's a sizable return for the Red Wings, but the Canadiens finally got the second-line center they have been searching for to slot in behind Nick Suzuki. Larkin hasn't played in a game since Oct. 26, so it may take him a little bit to get up to speed with his new club, but his fantasy value has certainly increased on a Montreal team that currently sits third in the Atlantic Division with a 14-6-4 record. It's not yet known when Larkin will make his debut for the Canadiens, but when he does, he will probably work with the No. 1 power-play unit.