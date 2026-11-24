Larkin recorded an assist and placed three shots on net in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Larkin wasted no time contributing to his new squad's offensive efforts, as he recorded the secondary helper on Alex Newhook's goal in the second period. Prior to his Canadiens' debut, the 30-year-old center last played on Oct. 26 due to the Red Wings suspending him without pay until he was traded. Overall, Larkin now has two goals, seven points, a plus-3 rating and 35 shots on net, five hits and six blocked shots over 11 games this season. Now that he's back and skating in the Habs' top six, Larkin is back to being a viable fantasy option in all league formats.