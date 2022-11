Heineman (thumb) was activated from non-roster injured reserve and sent on loan to Leksands IF of the SHL, per CapFriendly.

Heineman was set to miss six weeks at the start of the year, though he came in a bit ahead of that timeline. He'll now head to Sweden to get in some game action, presumably for the rest of the campaign. The 21-year-old signed his entry-level deal in April, and he could be an option in the AHL next season.