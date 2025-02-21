Heineman (upper body) returned to practice Friday, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.
Heineman suffered his injury Jan. 13 when he was hit by a car while crossing the street. The 23-year-old missed the last 14 games. Heineman has 10 goals and 17 points over 41 outings this season.
