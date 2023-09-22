Heineman skated on the top line during the first day of training camp Thursday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Heineman may not wind up with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, but it's a sign the 21-year-old forward could wrangle a roster spot. "I think we played quite OK today, actually," Heineman said. "And for sure it was the first scrimmage too, still (should) not make any big statements out of that." As Basu points out, coaches tend to think of forwards more as duos than trios, with the third spot being interchangeable. The third member with Suzuki and Caufield is the most coveted spot in the Canadiens' lineup.