Heineman (upper body) was hurt Tuesday versus the Senators and is day-to-day, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Heineman still being in the Canadiens' camp at this stage of the preseason is encouraging, but now an injury clouds his status for the start of the campaign. The 20-year-old winger was acquired from the Flames in the Tyler Toffoli trade in February, and it's expected Heineman will begin the year with AHL Laval once he's past this injury.