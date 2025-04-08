Heineman (undisclosed) will not be an option for Tuesday's divisional meeting with Detroit, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.
Fantasy managers are unlikely to be affected by Heineman's absence, as he logged just one helper over 20 outings prior to getting hurt. The 23-year-old's next chance to return to the lineup will be in the first half of a back-to-back Friday in Ottawa.
