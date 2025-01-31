Heineman (upper body) will not travel to California with the Canadiens for their upcoming three-game road trip that begins in Anaheim on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Heineman was injured in a traffic accident in mid-January. He was expected to miss 3-4 weeks and if that timeline is correct, he could return to the lineup as early as Feb. 8 when the Canadiens return home to face New Jersey. The 23-year-old has 10 goals, seven assists and 101 hits across 41 appearances this season.
