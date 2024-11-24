Heineman scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Vegas.

Heineman slightly shifted his position to open a passing lane or Joel Armia, who fed the rookie for Montreal's first goal. It was the fourth tally of the season for Heineman and second on the power play. At 5-on-5, he's a fourth-liner, but Heineman maintains a spot on the second power-play unit. He has three man-advantage points while averaging 52 second of PPTOI.