Heineman scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Heineman has four points over his last four games. He scored the opening goal at 7:09 of the first period, his first tally since Dec. 1. The 23-year-old has seven goals, 12 points, 33 shots on net, 72 hits and a minus-3 rating over 31 contests. Heineman's recent success may make him of interest to fantasy managers in deep formats, but he doesn't have enough of a track record or a large enough role for widespread appeal.