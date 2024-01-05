Heineman was called up from AHL Laval on Friday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Heineman played two games earlier in the season with the Habs and did not hit the scoresheet. Heineman had two goals and six points in 10 AHL games before his recall. The Canadiens are high on Heineman, who was selected in the second round, 43rd overall, by Florida in 2020, as he is a speedy winger and has some finishing skills around the net. He was recalled to replace Christian Dvorak (torn pectoral muscle), who is out for the season.