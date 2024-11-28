Heineman scored a goal on one shot and delivered two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Columbus.

Heineman blew past Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson and slipped the puck under Elvis Merzlikins for the Canadiens' third goal. It was the second tally in three games for the fourth-line forward, who also pulls shifts on the team's second power-play unit. He's up to five goals for the season.