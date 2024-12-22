Heineman had a goal, one shot on net, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over Detroit.
Heineman potted his eighth goal of the season early in the second period. It was the second straight game with a goal and third with a point for Heineman, who has five points over the last five outings.
