Heineman (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Friday's tilt in Ottawa, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Heineman will miss his third straight game. The 23-year-old has 10 goals, eight assists and 171 hits across 61 games with Montreal this season. He has slumped of late with only one assist in 24 games since Jan. 4.
