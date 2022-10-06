Heineman's (upper body) injury is considered worse than day-to-day, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Given Heineman's injury status, he is likely to start the year on non-roster injured reserve. According to Godin, whenever the 20-year-old winger is cleared to play, he is expected to be shipped back to Leksands IF in Sweden for another season in order to further his development. Still, the long-term picture for Heineman remains bright after general manager Kent Hughes referred to him as the most pleasant surprise of training camp.