Heineman has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Predators due to an undisclosed injury.
While the nature of Heineman's ailment isn't yet clear, he's considered day-to-day and will be unavailable for the first time since the 4 Nations Face-Off. It seems likely that Joshua Roy will enter the lineup against the Predators, especially if Josh Anderson (personal) remains sidelined.
