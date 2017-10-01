Canadiens' Eric Gelinas: Handed minor-league deal
Gelinas signed a one-year contract with the Laval Rocket, Montreal's AHL affiliate, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.
A second-round pick in 2009, Gelinas showed a lot of promise early in his career with New Jersey, scoring seven goals and 29 points over the course of 60 contests in 2013-14. Since then, however, Gelinas has lost his way, scoring seven goals and 26 points in the 128 games since -- resulting in Colorado declining to tender him a qualifying offer following the conclusion of the 2016-17 campaign. Gelinas has a huge shot and has proven to be a power play weapon in the past, so it's certainly within the realm of possibility for him to earn another NHL contract.
More News
-
Canadiens' Eric Gelinas: Lands PTO with Habs•
-
Eric Gelinas: Fails to receive qualifying offer•
-
Avalanche's Eric Gelinas: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Avalanche's Eric Gelinas: Placed on waivers•
-
Avalanche's Eric Gelinas: Stuck on single point this year•
-
Avalanche's Eric Gelinas: Serves as healthy scratch Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...