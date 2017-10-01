Play

Canadiens' Eric Gelinas: Handed minor-league deal

Gelinas signed a one-year contract with the Laval Rocket, Montreal's AHL affiliate, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

A second-round pick in 2009, Gelinas showed a lot of promise early in his career with New Jersey, scoring seven goals and 29 points over the course of 60 contests in 2013-14. Since then, however, Gelinas has lost his way, scoring seven goals and 26 points in the 128 games since -- resulting in Colorado declining to tender him a qualifying offer following the conclusion of the 2016-17 campaign. Gelinas has a huge shot and has proven to be a power play weapon in the past, so it's certainly within the realm of possibility for him to earn another NHL contract.

