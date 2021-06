Staal recorded two assists in Monday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

Staal set up the opening tally by Brendan Gallagher in the second period and Tyler Toffoli's empty-netter in the third. Through six playoff appearances, Staal has provided four assists, six shots on net, seven hits and a plus-1 rating. He's been limited to bottom-six duties, but the veteran center provides leadership and experience to the Canadiens' younger forwards.