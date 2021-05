Staal (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Game 4 on Tuesday against Toronto, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Staal was sidelined for Game 3 with the mystery ailment, but it appears he's good to go Tuesday. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native recorded an assist in Game 1, which was just the second point in his last 14 contests. He'll center the fourth line between Joel Armia and Corey Perry.