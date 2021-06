Staal notched an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Staal set up Corey Perry for the opening goal 4:45 into the game. Through nine playoff outings, Staal has racked up a goal and six helpers. The veteran center has been limited to a bottom-six role, but he's been productive. That could make him a solid value pick in DFS for Monday's Game 4.