Staal scored a goal and provided an assist in Wednesday night's 5-3 win over the Jets in Game 1.

The Habs' trade deadline acquisition added to the teams lead in the first period on a cross crease pass from Corey Perry to beat Connor Hellebuyck. The 36-year-old's goal was his first of the playoffs and he now has six points in seven playoff games. Staal and the Habs will look to build off this win over the Jets Friday night in Game 2.