Staal put up an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Staal's helper came on a Cole Caufield goal in the second period. It was just Staal's third point in 19 games since he joined the Canadiens. For the season, the veteran center has 13 points, 79 shots on net and a minus-30 rating in 51 contests between the Canadiens and the Sabres.