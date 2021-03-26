Staal was acquired by the Habs on Friday from the Sabres in exchange for a third-round and fifth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. In addition, Buffalo will retain half of Staal's $3.25 million cap hit.

With Montreal, Staal figures to bolster the middle of the ice and should slot into a third-line role, though he could push youngster Nick Suzuki for a spot in the top six. Per Canada's seven-day quarantine rules, the earliest the Thunder Bay native could play would be April 3 versus Ottawa, assuming he can travel right away. In 32 games for the Sabres, the 17-year NHL veteran recorded just three goals and seven helpers; not exactly the production level the club was hoping for from a guy who currently sits fifth among active goal scorers with 439. Staal may be the first player shipped out of the Queen City in the lead-up to the April 12 trade deadline, but he is unlikely to be the last.