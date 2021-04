Staal (not injury related) will play in Monday's game versus the Oilers, Jim Matheson reports.

Staal finished his seven-day quarantine and returned to practice Sunday. The 36-year-old posted just 10 points through 32 games with the Sabres this season, but he should benefit from more talent in Montreal. Staal's slated to skate with Tyler Toffoli and Jonathan Drouin in Monday's game.