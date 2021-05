Staal recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 5.

Staal had the secondary helper on Joel Armia's goal at 8:18 of the first period. Through four playoff contests, Staal has two assists, a plus-1 rating, four shots on net and five hits. He's mainly been limited to a fourth-line role, so he won't see as many opportunities to get involved on offense.