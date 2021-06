Staal scored a goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Staal received a pass from Nick Suzuki and scored in the second period. The 36-year-old Staal snapped his five-game point drought with the tally. He's been limited to fourth-line duties in the playoffs, but he's stick picked up eight points, 14 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-3 rating in 15 outings.