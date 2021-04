Staal scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Staal deflected a puck off his skate and behind Oilers goalie Mike Smith in the second period, but a review determined he did not make a distinct kicking motion. The goal was Staal's second in nine games for the Canadiens. He has five tallies, 12 points, 70 shots on net and a minus-27 rating in 41 contests between Montreal and Buffalo this year.