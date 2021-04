Staal finished his seven-day quarantine and skated Sunday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Staal is no longer in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol following his trade from Buffalo. The 36-year-old could make his Canadiens debut in Monday's game versus the Oilers, but he'll need to be activated from non-roster injured reserve first. Staal put up 10 points and a minus-20 rating with the Sabres before the trade, though he'll certainly have better surrounding talent with the Habs.