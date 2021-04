Staal scored the overtime winner in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Oilers.

Suiting up for the first time with Montreal, the veteran took a feed from Tyler Toffoli in the neutral zone, cruised down the wing and snapped a shot past Mike Smith just inside the far post. Staal had only three goals and 10 points through 32 games prior to his trade from Buffalo, but the move to a playoff team may have lit a fire under the 36-year-old.