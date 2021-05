Staal managed an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Staal sent a pass to Josh Anderson for the opening tally at 12:08 of the contest. The 36-year-old Staal finished the regular season with a career-worst 13 points in 53 contests between the Canadiens and the Sabres. He's likely to play a bottom-six role during the postseason, as Phillip Danault and Nick Suzuki occupy the top two center positions for the Canadiens.