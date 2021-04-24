Gustafsson finished plus-1 over 7:12 of ice time in Friday's 4-2 loss to Calgary.
Gustafsson was a pre-game replacement for Jonathan Drouin (illness), giving Montreal a seventh defenseman for the game. His night included 1:07 on the power play.
