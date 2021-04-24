Gustafsson will make his Canadiens debut Friday against Calgary, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Montreal will use Gustafsson as the seventh defenseman with Jonathan Drouin (undisclosed) not available for Friday's game. The 29-year-old blueliner tallied 10 points in 24 games with the Flyers previously this season.
