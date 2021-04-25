Gustaffsson had two assists, one on the power play, and five shots on net over 12:13 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Gustafsson had a hand in both Montreal goals, sliding secondary assists on scores by Nick Suzuki and Corey Perry. With Jonathan Drouin (illness) unavailable for the second straight game, Gustafsson was in the lineup, and once again the defenseman skated as a forward on the fourth line.