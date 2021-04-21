Gustafsson cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and practiced with the Canadiens for the first time Wednesday.
Gustafsson isn't expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Edmonton, but he could make his Montreal debut soon. He picked up 10 points in 24 games with the Flyers before being dealt to the Canadiens at the trade deadline.
