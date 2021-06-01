Gustafsson recorded a power-play assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.
The helper on Corey Perry's second-period goal was Gustafsson's first point in three playoff contests. The Swedish blueliner is likely to remain in the lineup as long as Jon Merrill (undisclosed) is out, which is believed to be a 1-to-2 week absence. Gustafsson will likely see limited time on even strength while often serving as a power-play specialist.
