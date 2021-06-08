Gustafsson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets in Game 4.

The Swede opened the scoring at 8:01 of the first period. Gustafsson has picked up three points in seven playoff contests while filling in for Jon Merrill (undisclosed). With just three shots on net, three hits and two blocked shots, Gustafsson hasn't provided much non-scoring production while in the lineup.